Zulu queen’s funeral procession makes its way from Joburg to KZN

Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu to be ‘planted’ on Thursday ahead of state memorial on Friday

05 May 2021 - 19:39

The life of Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu was celebrated on Wednesday as amabutho (Zulu regiments), amatshitshi (Zulu maidens) and isiphithiphithi (women regiments), some clad in traditional garb, made their way through the streets of Johannesburg to accompany the hearse carrying her remains to the KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace in Nongoma.

“It was emotional for the family. Royal regiments were present and there was a lot of singing and dancing. Covid-19 measures were followed as much as possible,” said Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson for the Gauteng premier's office...

