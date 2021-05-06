How hot dogs are feeding the fight against racism
Durban architect launches antiracism eatery after his ‘discriminatory’ encounter at a beachfront restaurant
06 May 2021 - 20:53
A Durban architect is taking a stand against racism with his Anti-Racist Hotdog pop-up eatery, after he was turned away by a beachfront restaurant, he claims because of the colour of his skin.
Wandile Mthiyane, 27, who was chosen for the Obama Young Leader programme in 2019, is hosting pop-up hot dog events while he waits for a permit from the eThekwini municipality to open his eatery in the vicinity of a club that houses a restaurant, along the city’s promenade...
