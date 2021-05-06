News

Laughter and tears flow at memorial service for Lindani Myeni

Many fond memories of the KZN rugby player who was gunned down by police in Hawaii

06 May 2021 - 15:46 By Mluleki Mdletshe

Lindani Myeni’s granny Ntombifuthi Xaki had friends and family laughing as she regaled them with tales of his strength, bravery and personality during a memorial in Empangeni on Thursday.

The 29-year-old from eSikhawini, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, died in hospital after being shot four times by members of the Honolulu police department responding to a “burglary in progress” at a home in Nuuanu, Hawaii in April. He lived in Hawaii with his wife Lindsay and two children, who arrived in SA last week...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Laughter and tears flow at memorial service for Lindani Myeni News
  2. A souper-human effort to create a homely hub for the homeless News
  3. Spoil the rod and spare the child’s brain development: study News
  4. Apology doesn’t cut it: teacher will be charged for mistreating pupil News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
X