Laughter and tears flow at memorial service for Lindani Myeni

Many fond memories of the KZN rugby player who was gunned down by police in Hawaii

Lindani Myeni’s granny Ntombifuthi Xaki had friends and family laughing as she regaled them with tales of his strength, bravery and personality during a memorial in Empangeni on Thursday.



The 29-year-old from eSikhawini, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, died in hospital after being shot four times by members of the Honolulu police department responding to a “burglary in progress” at a home in Nuuanu, Hawaii in April. He lived in Hawaii with his wife Lindsay and two children, who arrived in SA last week...