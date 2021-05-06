Laughter and tears flow at memorial service for Lindani Myeni
Many fond memories of the KZN rugby player who was gunned down by police in Hawaii
06 May 2021 - 15:46
Lindani Myeni’s granny Ntombifuthi Xaki had friends and family laughing as she regaled them with tales of his strength, bravery and personality during a memorial in Empangeni on Thursday.
The 29-year-old from eSikhawini, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, died in hospital after being shot four times by members of the Honolulu police department responding to a “burglary in progress” at a home in Nuuanu, Hawaii in April. He lived in Hawaii with his wife Lindsay and two children, who arrived in SA last week...
