Nurses open up about the inescapable pain of Covid-19 at work and at home

For many worn-out healthcare workers, the light at the end of the tunnel is the vaccine

When you walk into Liesel Abrahams’s Eerste River home in Cape Town, a postgraduate diploma in nursing education certificate from the University of Stellenbosch greets you as it dangles from her front door.



“I’ve hung it here in my lounge where I can see it every day because it’s my focus point and motivation. I look at it and I still can’t believe how I’ve managed to pass this diploma given what’s been happening in my life in the past year, but by God’s grace I even got a distinction in one of my subjects.”..