Government, unions launch campaign to educate educators about vaccines

The project aims to address vaccine hesitancy among these ‘front-line workers’ to ensure effective learning

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga, her deputy, Makgabo Reginah Mhaule, and teacher union leaders will be the faces of a public vaccination advocacy campaign encouraging educators to take the Covid-19 vaccine.



Basic education department director-general Mathanzima Mweli told the unions on Saturday that phase 2 of the national vaccination programme, which will also target teachers as essential workers, is set to start on May 17...