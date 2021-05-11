A little privacy, please: SA gathers allies to take on Facebook, WhatsApp
Regulator’s chairperson suggests to parliament that the social media giants appear before MPs over privacy concerns
11 May 2021 - 18:43
The Information Regulator of SA wants social media giant Facebook and WhatsApp to appear before parliament to explain a recent privacy policy that had users up in arms.
The regulator is the custodian of Protection of Personal Information Act...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.