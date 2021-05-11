News

A little privacy, please: SA gathers allies to take on Facebook, WhatsApp

Regulator’s chairperson suggests to parliament that the social media giants appear before MPs over privacy concerns

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
11 May 2021 - 18:43

The Information Regulator of SA wants social media giant Facebook and WhatsApp to appear before parliament to explain a recent privacy policy that had users up in arms.

The regulator is the custodian of Protection of Personal Information Act...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. A little privacy, please: SA gathers allies to take on Facebook, WhatsApp News
  2. How Rwanda beat the odds to defy the Covid-19 onslaught News
  3. Government, unions launch campaign to educate educators about vaccines News
  4. Karpow! Powership firm called in to bail out Eskom hits back over claims of ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody

Related articles

  1. WhatsApp flexes its muscles in fight with SA’s GovChat News
  2. TOM EATON | Paranoid about online privacy? That starship has sailed already Opinion & Analysis
  3. Tech firm hauls Facebook, WhatsApp before tribunal for alleged market abuse News
  4. What’s up with WhatsApp? And must you rush to find a new message app? News
X