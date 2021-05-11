Seven years on and domestic worker ‘raped’ by employer still awaits justice

After a ‘technical problem’ with DNA tests, the woman is now waiting for a ruling on another round of tests

For seven years a domestic worker from Piet Retief in Mpumalanga has been waiting for justice. She accused her employee of rape in 2014, but the case has still not been finalised.



Last month, as throngs of protesters descended on the Piet Retief magistrate’s court to protest against the release of four farmers accused of shooting dead two brothers (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2021-04-12-men-shot-dead-on-mkhondo-farm-were-looking-for-jobs-say-cops/) at their farm, Thandeka Mlambo* was in court for her matter, hoping the case would finally move forward...