Covid catastrophe: no-fee school pupils learnt up to 75% less in 2020

Study also finds that teachers are at no higher risk from the virus than the general population

The basic education department has agreed with a study’s findings that SA’s primary schoolchildren who attended no-fee schools last year learned 50-75% less than what they normally do.



The National Income Dynamics Study-Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (Nids-Cram), released on Wednesday, is run by researchers from the universities of Stellenbosch, Cape Town and the Witwatersrand...