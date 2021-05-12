News

Covid catastrophe: no-fee school pupils learnt up to 75% less in 2020

Study also finds that teachers are at no higher risk from the virus than the general population

12 May 2021 - 20:00 By Prega Govender and Kgaugelo Masweneng

The basic education department has agreed with a study’s findings that SA’s primary schoolchildren who attended no-fee schools last year learned 50-75% less than what they normally do.

The National Income Dynamics Study-Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (Nids-Cram), released on Wednesday, is run by researchers from the universities of Stellenbosch, Cape Town and the Witwatersrand...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Driven to succeed: there are no chinks in Constable Fielding’s armour News
  2. Truth will out: New Kruger staff set to be polygraphed in bid to stop rhino ... News
  3. Covid catastrophe: no-fee school pupils learnt up to 75% less in 2020 News
  4. Thanks to Denel’s financial implosion, the force may no longer be with us News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody

Related articles

  1. 'The wave is here': Tshwane officials screen and test as Covid-19 infections ... South Africa
  2. 126 inmates paroled under Covid-19 dispensation have reoffended Politics
  3. SA Rugby report their Covid-19 inspired austerity measures have paid off Rugby
  4. You can apply for the Covid-19 vaccine via WhatsApp — here’s how South Africa
X