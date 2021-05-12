News

Driven to succeed: there are no chinks in Constable Fielding’s armour

Petite constable becomes first female to drive a police Casspir in the Northern Cape

12 May 2021 - 20:01

The petite, young and energetic Constable Amy Fielding of the SA Police Service (SAPS) packs a powerful punch.

She had to obtain state authority to drive a police Casspir — an armoured troop-carrying vehicle used by the police and the defence forces — usually driven by male members attached to Public Order Policing units...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Driven to succeed: there are no chinks in Constable Fielding’s armour News
  2. Truth will out: New Kruger staff set to be polygraphed in bid to stop rhino ... News
  3. Covid catastrophe: no-fee school pupils learnt up to 75% less in 2020 News
  4. Thanks to Denel’s financial implosion, the force may no longer be with us News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody

Related articles

  1. All In: Teaching women to use poker skills in the boardroom Lifestyle
  2. Zoë Modiga's advice for musicians feeling pressured by the pandemic Lifestyle
X