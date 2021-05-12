Driven to succeed: there are no chinks in Constable Fielding’s armour
Petite constable becomes first female to drive a police Casspir in the Northern Cape
12 May 2021 - 20:01
The petite, young and energetic Constable Amy Fielding of the SA Police Service (SAPS) packs a powerful punch.
She had to obtain state authority to drive a police Casspir — an armoured troop-carrying vehicle used by the police and the defence forces — usually driven by male members attached to Public Order Policing units...
