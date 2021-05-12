Gauteng education wants equity in top school jobs, but will governing bodies cooperate?

The department needs buy-in from national schools’ association, which fears that quality might be compromised

The Gauteng education department believes its employment equity targets favouring the appointment of more women as principals and more African and Indian men as deputy principals will be achieved if governing bodies cooperate.



This comes amid concerns by the National Association of School Governing Bodies (NASGB) that the quality of principal appointments will be compromised if governing bodies favour only women...