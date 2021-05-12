Of SA jobs lost, only a quarter were due to lockdown itself: experts

Only a partial recovery can be observed in data from the third and fourth quarters of the year, with net employment still down 1.4 million relative to pre-pandemic levels, the researchers found.

They said that, as in many other countries around the world, “the SA government quickly implemented a relatively stringent national lockdown” in response to the pandemic.

Since then, different studies have looked at the economic effects of this, but they have not distinguished the extent to which job losses resulted from the lockdown itself, or from other pandemic-related factors.

To this end, the researchers wanted to “isolate and provide causal evidence” of the lockdown in particular.

Examples of other factors, according to Köhler, are mortality and morbidity, consumption-related behavioural responses (like aversion and fear), as well as domestic and foreign policy which affected supply chains.

“Although the pandemic continues to pose important risks to public health, SA’s lockdown was always expected to lead to substantial short- and long-term economic costs,” said Köhler, but “these costs have been disproportionately borne by several vulnerable groups, such as less skilled, low-wage, informal and female workers”.

He and the team found the lockdown “particularly jeopardised the livelihoods of those in the informal sector, with an estimated effect nearly three times larger than the overall effect”.

The fact that informal workers – who make up around a quarter of the overall workforce – were so badly affected makes a governmental response difficult.

“The vulnerability of this group to the economic consequences of the pandemic is of concern, given that their informality presents a challenge for government to provide targeted relief. To prevent further widening labour market inequalities, our analysis emphasises the importance of effective policy to support the livelihoods of those in the informal economy,” said Köhler.