In this power struggle with Eskom, everyone won including Mother Nature

Battle between environmentalists and power utility becomes model for how industry and conservationists can cooperate

When Eskom announced plans to build a new power station in the Drakensberg in 1998, it looked like the national power utility was in for another ding-dong battle with conservation groups.



Now, just over two decades later, Eskom has its power station – but conservation groups have also scored a major victory after helping to secure global recognition and protection for the new mountain nature reserve that surrounds the Ingula power station...