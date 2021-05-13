News

In this power struggle with Eskom, everyone won including Mother Nature

Battle between environmentalists and power utility becomes model for how industry and conservationists can cooperate

13 May 2021 - 15:17 By Tony Carnie

When Eskom announced plans to build a new power station in the Drakensberg in 1998, it looked like the national power utility was in for another ding-dong battle with conservation groups.

Now, just over two decades later, Eskom has its power station – but conservation groups have also scored a major victory after helping to secure global recognition and protection for the new mountain nature reserve that surrounds the Ingula power station...

