Never mind vaccines, what is most needed right now is oxygen

MSF says countries most affected by lack of oxygen are also the ones struggling to access vaccines

13 May 2021 - 20:27

Medical oxygen supply must be at the heart of the Covid-19 response, not just vaccines.

This is the word from Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders, MSF), which has released a paper titled Gasping for Air, highlighting the importance of placing it at the centre of the global fight against the virus...

