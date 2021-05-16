News

Gloves are off as former DA councillor wrestles with party ‘bullies’

Johann Brummer claims DA’s modus operandi has nothing to do with unpaid fees and everything to do with graft

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
16 May 2021 - 17:33

The DA has spent nine years and an estimated R3m axing one of its councillors for “unpaid” party fees of R5,621. This despite two court judgments against it in its battle against former speaker of the Bitou council Johann Brummer.

And it’s not over yet. Last week the party filed an application in the Supreme Court of Appeal to have a Cape Town High Court judgment in favour of Brummer overturned. ..

