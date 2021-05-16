News

It’s inland SA’s turn to feel the full impact of the third wave

Coastal provinces that were dealt a severe blow by the previous wave are likely to avoid the worst this time, says expert

Matthew Savides Night news editor
16 May 2021 - 17:34

SA’s Covid-19 third wave is more likely to see infections spike province by province rather than the entire country being hit at the same time.

This is the view of health expert Prof Tulio de Oliveira, the director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (Krisp) and a member of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19...

