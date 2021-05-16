Man foils alleged plot by girlfriend and her uncle to kill ex-husband

Uncle, already a convicted murderer, gets more time in jail, while woman is out on bail on conspiracy charge

Convicted murderer Elliot Groenewald was being considered for parole when he agreed to arrange the killing of his niece Hettie Laas’s ex-husband. Unfortunately for both of them, Laas’s new boyfriend overheard the conversation and alerted the police.



Now Groenewald, 63, has another conviction – illegal possession of a cellphone and intimidation – while his niece, a financial adviser, is out on bail. She has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and incitement, said NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa...