Man foils alleged plot by girlfriend and her uncle to kill ex-husband
Uncle, already a convicted murderer, gets more time in jail, while woman is out on bail on conspiracy charge
16 May 2021 - 17:34
Convicted murderer Elliot Groenewald was being considered for parole when he agreed to arrange the killing of his niece Hettie Laas’s ex-husband. Unfortunately for both of them, Laas’s new boyfriend overheard the conversation and alerted the police.
Now Groenewald, 63, has another conviction – illegal possession of a cellphone and intimidation – while his niece, a financial adviser, is out on bail. She has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and incitement, said NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa...
