News

Man foils alleged plot by girlfriend and her uncle to kill ex-husband

Uncle, already a convicted murderer, gets more time in jail, while woman is out on bail on conspiracy charge

16 May 2021 - 17:34

Convicted murderer Elliot Groenewald was being considered for parole when he agreed to arrange the killing of his niece Hettie Laas’s ex-husband. Unfortunately for both of them, Laas’s new boyfriend overheard the conversation and alerted the police.

Now Groenewald, 63, has another conviction – illegal possession of a cellphone and intimidation – while his niece, a financial adviser, is out on bail. She has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and incitement, said NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The people’s voice wins as Joburg dumps R50 recycling levy News
  2. Man foils alleged plot by girlfriend and her uncle to kill ex-husband News
  3. More than 70% of SA wants the jab, but vaccine hesitancy a needling problem News
  4. It’s inland SA’s turn to feel the full impact of the third wave News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: Latest Israel-Gaza conflict unpacked
Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...

Related articles

  1. Bathabile Dlamini pays R650k personal cost order to NGOs in social grant case South Africa
  2. 'A slice of paradise': Inside the estate where former Eskom boss eyed R4.3m ... South Africa
  3. Seven years on and domestic worker ‘raped’ by employer still awaits justice News
  4. Blood drops on shoes lead cops to brothers who murdered relative for insurance ... South Africa
X