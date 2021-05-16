The people’s voice wins as Joburg dumps R50 recycling levy

City planned to add the charge to refuse removal bills of residents with properties valued at over R350k

Pressure and complaints from citizens don’t always result in victory, but in the case of the City of Johannesburg’s proposed R50 recycling levy they certainly have.



The city had proposed the formal introduction of a “recycling levy” as part of its 2021/22 tariff changes. As part of the proposal, the city planned to add a R50 recycling levy on top of the monthly refuse removal bill for all residents with properties valued at more than R350,000. This charge would focus on the “separation of waste at the source of generation”, which includes households...