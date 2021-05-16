Three-legged cat rescued again – this time from its new owners
Suspicion arose when one of two adopted kittens died ‘in a fight’ and the explanations started wearing thin
16 May 2021 - 17:34
An official from the sheriff’s office and a representative of a kitten welfare organisation rescued a three-legged adopted cat from its owners on Friday amid allegations of mistreatment.
This after Durban High Court judge Khozi Hadebe granted an urgent order on Thursday for a Westville couple to surrender the cat, known as Atlas, to Kitty Care or to the deputy sheriff...
