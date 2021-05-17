News

Big hugs are in order after long-isolated grannies get their jabs at last

It’s been a long drought of no physical contact, but that is about to change with SA’s second-phase rollout

17 May 2021 - 19:59 By Paul Ash, Graeme Hosken and Naledi Shange

“It was six months ago that I last hugged my grandchildren. It’s been so long since I had someone hold me. I hope that after today I can hold my grandchildren soon.”

Fighting back tears as nurses prepared her for her Covid-19 vaccine, Jacoline Visagie, a resident of the Eersterust Welfare Organisation for the Aged in Pretoria, said she had been living for this day...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Fly back into your post box: ego trip-accused judge lashes out at legal eagles News
  2. Big hugs are in order after long-isolated grannies get their jabs at last News
  3. ConCourt pours cold water on man’s bid for Hartbeespoort Dam foreshore rights News
  4. Zuma heads down the same old road with his delaying tactics in court News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng

Related articles

  1. North West allows walk-ins for this phase of Covid-19 vaccinations South Africa
  2. Gauteng and Western Cape release lists of sites for phase 2 of Covid-19 ... South Africa
  3. Gauteng plans to inoculate 1.3 million elderly citizens in second phase of ... South Africa
  4. Getting the Covid-19 jab doesn’t guarantee 100% immunity from the virus, warns ... Politics
  5. Clicks and Dis-Chem offering Covid-19 vaccines: what you need to know South Africa
  6. Health officials on hand to monitor for vaccine side-effects South Africa
X