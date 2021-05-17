Big hugs are in order after long-isolated grannies get their jabs at last

It’s been a long drought of no physical contact, but that is about to change with SA’s second-phase rollout

“It was six months ago that I last hugged my grandchildren. It’s been so long since I had someone hold me. I hope that after today I can hold my grandchildren soon.”



Fighting back tears as nurses prepared her for her Covid-19 vaccine, Jacoline Visagie, a resident of the Eersterust Welfare Organisation for the Aged in Pretoria, said she had been living for this day...