Big hugs are in order after long-isolated grannies get their jabs at last
It’s been a long drought of no physical contact, but that is about to change with SA’s second-phase rollout
17 May 2021 - 19:59
“It was six months ago that I last hugged my grandchildren. It’s been so long since I had someone hold me. I hope that after today I can hold my grandchildren soon.”
Fighting back tears as nurses prepared her for her Covid-19 vaccine, Jacoline Visagie, a resident of the Eersterust Welfare Organisation for the Aged in Pretoria, said she had been living for this day...
