ConCourt pours cold water on man’s bid for Hartbeespoort Dam foreshore rights

A bid by the area’s snake and animal park owner to obtain servitude rights has been denied by SA’s highest court

The Constitutional Court has shut the door on a drawn-out legal battle about property rights to the foreshore of Hartbeespoort Dam in North West involving the owner of the town’s iconic snake and animal park, the department of water and sanitation and the Transvaal Yacht Club.



The fight has its origins in servitude rights granted in 1922, when construction of the dam was about to begin. At the time, the Crocodile River ran through land owned by local farmer Johan Hendrik Schoeman. He wanted compensation of £80,000 from the state because construction of the dam would have meant much of his farm was swallowed up...