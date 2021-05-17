Fly back into your post box: ego trip-accused judge lashes out at legal eagles

Attorney and advocate who insulted Mpumalanga judge president are referred to Legal Practice Committee

An attorney and an advocate in Mpumalanga have incurred the wrath of judge president Francis Legodi for saying in court papers that he had been on a “mere joyride and on an ego trip” when he ordered punitive costs after the attorney failed to appear in court.



Attorney Lufano Ramurumo said this in an application for leave to appeal judge Legodi’s ruling, which was argued on her behalf by an advocate identified as Mr Zwane...