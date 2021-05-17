‘I couldn’t sleep last night, waiting for this moment when I finally have my injection’
Tembisa resident Esther Mpande was one of the first to be vaccinated in SA’s phase two of the rollout on Monday
17 May 2021 - 19:39
The day dawned clear and sunny, as across SA people began to gather at vaccination sites to receive their jabs.
Despite reports of a slow start and news that many people had not received text messages confirming their appointments, the first day of SA’s phase two vaccination rollout appeared to go smoothly...
