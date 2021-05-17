News

‘I couldn’t sleep last night, waiting for this moment when I finally have my injection’

Tembisa resident Esther Mpande was one of the first to be vaccinated in SA’s phase two of the rollout on Monday

17 May 2021 - 19:39 By Graeme Hosken, Naledi Shange, Belinda Pheto and Paul Ash

The day dawned clear and sunny, as across SA people began to gather at vaccination sites to receive their jabs.

Despite reports of a slow start and news that many people had not received text messages confirming their appointments, the first day of SA’s phase two vaccination rollout appeared to go smoothly...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Fly back into your post box: ego trip-accused judge lashes out at legal eagles News
  2. Big hugs are in order after long-isolated grannies get their jabs at last News
  3. ConCourt pours cold water on man’s bid for Hartbeespoort Dam foreshore rights News
  4. Zuma heads down the same old road with his delaying tactics in court News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng

Related articles

  1. LISTEN | There’s nothing new or anything to fear on vaccines, says Rev Chikane South Africa
  2. Parliament worried about Northern Cape's ability to roll out Covid-19 vaccines South Africa
  3. Tshwane doctor confident the vaccine rollout will be a success South Africa
  4. Mkhize: Mass vaccine will see a slow start, but process is ready to roll Politics
X