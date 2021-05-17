‘I couldn’t sleep last night, waiting for this moment when I finally have my injection’

Tembisa resident Esther Mpande was one of the first to be vaccinated in SA’s phase two of the rollout on Monday

The day dawned clear and sunny, as across SA people began to gather at vaccination sites to receive their jabs.



Despite reports of a slow start and news that many people had not received text messages confirming their appointments, the first day of SA’s phase two vaccination rollout appeared to go smoothly...