School sports may be suspended, but principals beg for an ad hoc strategy

Minister to announce her decision this week after uptick in infections sees officials discuss the matter

Senior education officials met on Monday to discuss the possibility of suspending school sports due to an increase in Covid-19 infections.



Basic education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said Hedcom (the heads of education departments committee), comprising the director-general, Mathanzima Mweli, his deputy directors-general and the heads of the nine provincial education departments, discussed the matter of contact sports...