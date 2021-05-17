News

School sports may be suspended, but principals beg for an ad hoc strategy

Minister to announce her decision this week after uptick in infections sees officials discuss the matter

Prega Govender Journalist
17 May 2021 - 19:14

Senior education officials met on Monday to discuss the possibility of suspending school sports due to an increase in Covid-19 infections.

Basic education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said Hedcom (the heads of education departments committee), comprising the director-general, Mathanzima Mweli, his deputy directors-general and the heads of the nine provincial education departments, discussed the matter of contact sports...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. School sports may be suspended, but principals beg for an ad hoc strategy News
  2. The people’s voice wins as Joburg dumps R50 recycling levy News
  3. Man foils alleged plot by girlfriend and her uncle to kill ex-husband News
  4. More than 70% of SA wants the jab, but vaccine hesitancy a needling problem News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng

Related articles

  1. Lesufi accused of appointing ‘unqualified’ candidate News
  2. Oxford scam artists turn Bloemfontein principal into a fake prof News
  3. ‘I drink water, that’s the only thing I do’: students starve while NSFAS fiddles News
  4. Gauteng education wants equity in top school jobs, but will governing bodies ... News
  5. Pupil literacy suffered for both home language and English during Covid-19 South Africa
X