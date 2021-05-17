Zuma heads down the same old road with his delaying tactics in court

We wait with interest to see what is behind ex-president’s objection to being prosecuted by advocate Billy Downer

The Pietermaritzburg High Court will soon learn why Jacob Zuma is objecting to adv Billy Downer prosecuting him when he files his affidavit on Wednesday.



However, the past has shown that the former president believes the top prosecutor dislikes him...