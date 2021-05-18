News

‘Cancel him!’ Principal slated for asking pupils not to discuss Mideast crisis

Some want Redhill head suspended, but he says he stepped in because pupils were ‘scared to come to school’

Prega Govender Journalist
18 May 2021 - 19:52

The leader of the Al Jama-ah party, Ganief Hendricks, has called for the immediate suspension of the principal of an upmarket private school who asked parents to stop their children discussing the Middle East war on campus.

Hendricks submitted written questions to basic education minister Angie Motshekga on Tuesday asking her whether she will be taking action against Joseph Gerassi, the executive headmaster of Redhill School in Johannesburg, after a letter he wrote to parents on Friday...

