Insurance firms’ report card: ombud kept busy as insurers dodge claims

In 2020, the office said, poor service often arose from insurance company staffers working from home.

“Consumers, and even this office, often had difficulty in contacting and communicating with insurers,” OLTI said. “This led to complaints, particularly when claimants were desperate to have claims paid, for example, under funeral policies.”

But insurers are generally not that keen to have to compensate their clients for treating them badly; particularly if the ombud comes up with an amount they consider to be too much.

In a case study included in OLTI’s report, Liberty dug its heels in and forced a final determination over compensation.

The insurer initially offered R2,500 as compensation to its client for poor service. She declined it, and OLTI agreed that the amount was far too little, given that, “at a time when ‘Ms W’ was stressed and ill, Liberty’s poor handling of her claim and complaint added to her distress”.

“The often nonsensical and contradictory answers that Liberty gave to questions and requests added to ‘Ms W’s’ frustration. Right from the start, Liberty has been unhelpful in the handling of her claim and the complaint,” OLTI said at the time, urging Liberty to pay its client R15,000 as compensation.

In the provisional ruling, Liberty acknowledged the claim and complaint had been poorly handled, and apologised for the “oversight”.

But the company said it was only willing to pay her R10,000, without explaining why. “Ms W” rejected that and had “extensive personal reasons” for rejecting the insurer’s increased offer of compensation, OLTI said.

That forced the ombud to make a final determination, meaning it is made public, and the insurer is named, but not the complainant.

“The lack of reasons from Liberty for its non-adherence to the provisional determination is further evidence of the perfunctory handling of this complaint,” the office said. Liberty was instructed to pay the R15,000.

On average, OLTI found in favour of complainants in 31% of cases, and granted compensation to the value of almost R818,970.

Death by Covid is tragic, but not accidental

OLTI warned that many consumers have been sold accidental death cover, not realising that their premium does not cover death by natural causes.

“These policies are generally sold by means of direct marketing [over the phone] without advice.

“If the sales process is not conducted in such a way that it is explained in easy-to-understand terms that the policy only provides accidental cover, and what that means, it can lead to disappointed expectations at claim stage.”

In one such complaint which came before OTLI last year, the beneficiary of an “accidental death” policy argued that death due to the Covid-19 virus was accidental, because contracting the virus was accidental and the death it caused was violent because the deceased was unable to breathe.

But, OLTI said, “contracting a disease is generally not regarded to be an accident”.

The short-term insurance ombudsman (OSTI) put R119.5m into complainants’ pockets, up R22m from 2019, while registering 11,095 cases, 7% more than the previous year.

Its complaint trends in 2020 were also largely influenced by the nationwide lockdown and other restrictions to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Motor vehicle claim complaints were down 12% on the previous year — the lowest in the past five years.

Commercial complaints increased by 5%, with the majority relating to business interruption claims.