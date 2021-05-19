News

ANALYSIS | No place to run: Mbete unmasks herself as 'Zuma enabler'

Former parliamentary speaker’s excuse is that in her role she did not have the powers to have a final say on such issues

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
19 May 2021 - 12:51

The survival of scandal-prone former president Jacob Zuma – nicknamed “phunyuka bemphethe” (the ultimate survivor) – could not have existed had he not been assisted by one of the most senior politicians within the ANC.

This became increasingly evident on Tuesday night during testimony at the state capture inquiry by parliament’s former deputy speaker and speaker Baleka Mbete, who was not the only one accused of enabling Zuma...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | No place to run: Mbete unmasks herself as 'Zuma enabler' News
  2. ‘Cancel him!’ Principal slated for asking pupils not to discuss Mideast crisis News
  3. ‘Monkey hoarder’ turns to court to keep ‘illegal’ sanctuary open News
  4. After 30 years, SA’s most notorious toxic dump is at last being cleared News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Mbete must tell Zondo how parliament dealt with state capture Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | We don’t know if RET faction is a real security threat, ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Zuma, his wives, a fiancée and half a dozen foundationless foundations News
  4. ‘I’m sick of criminals like Lucky Montana’: Paul O’Sullivan hits back Politics
  5. State capture: Paul O’Sullivan is SA’s No 1 criminal, claims Lucky Montana Politics
X