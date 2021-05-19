ANALYSIS | No place to run: Mbete unmasks herself as 'Zuma enabler'
Former parliamentary speaker’s excuse is that in her role she did not have the powers to have a final say on such issues
19 May 2021 - 12:51
The survival of scandal-prone former president Jacob Zuma – nicknamed “phunyuka bemphethe” (the ultimate survivor) – could not have existed had he not been assisted by one of the most senior politicians within the ANC.
This became increasingly evident on Tuesday night during testimony at the state capture inquiry by parliament’s former deputy speaker and speaker Baleka Mbete, who was not the only one accused of enabling Zuma...
