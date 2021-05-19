Lawyer knocked out as boxing gym claims victory in rowdy bout

Attorney’s hopes of muting ‘noisy’ gym drenched after judge counterpunches against interim interdict

A boxing gym that runs early morning classes backed by “loud techno/dance music” has landed a knockout blow in a row about noise with the lawyer next door.



Attorney Trudie Broekmann and her husband, Gerhard van der Merwe, obtained an interim interdict on December 30 which left Drenched Boxing (https://drenched.co.za/) on the ropes by banning it from using amplification during classes in its heated Cape Town city centre premises...