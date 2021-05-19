News

Lawyer knocked out as boxing gym claims victory in rowdy bout

Attorney’s hopes of muting ‘noisy’ gym drenched after judge counterpunches against interim interdict

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
19 May 2021 - 20:01

A boxing gym that runs early morning classes backed by “loud techno/dance music” has landed a knockout blow in a row about noise with the lawyer next door.

Attorney Trudie Broekmann and her husband, Gerhard van der Merwe, obtained an interim interdict on December 30 which left Drenched Boxing (https://drenched.co.za/) on the ropes by banning it from using amplification during classes in its heated Cape Town city centre premises...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Penniless Unisa students still starving as NSFAS updates its paperwork News
  2. Weapons probe against Mpumalanga man stalls as Hawks ‘jump the gun’ News
  3. Lawyer knocked out as boxing gym claims victory in rowdy bout News
  4. Not to be sneezed at: cat lover with allergies crowdfunds for air purifier News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng

Related articles

  1. NDUMISO NGCOBO | South Africans love wagging a finger - or raising the middle ... Lifestyle
  2. ‘Charming couple’ turn out to be the tenants from hell News
  3. Neighbour from hell courts disaster after reign of terror News
X