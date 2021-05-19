News

Not to be sneezed at: cat lover with allergies crowdfunds for air purifier

The Cape Town architect in training is in desperate need of the device to keep her debilitating allergy spells at bay

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
19 May 2021 - 20:01

Most people with a cat allergy stay away from felines.

But not Zonika van der Riet, whose life would be “purrfect” if her beloved pets did not make her ill...

