Penniless Unisa students still starving as NSFAS updates its paperwork

Varsity says that, because of insufficient funds from NSFAS, only students whose data has been captured have been paid

Tens of thousands of Unisa students are still waiting to receive their R290 monthly living allowance, which should have been paid at the start of the academic year in February.



The university’s spokesperson, Victor Dlamini, confirmed to Sunday Times Daily on Friday that the living allowances for 63,372 of the 91,966 qualifying students, backdated to February, were being released...