Weapons probe against Mpumalanga man stalls as Hawks ‘jump the gun’
Further investigations needed: two years after arrest and seizure of 107 firearms, charges are provisionally withdrawn
19 May 2021 - 20:01
A Hawks investigation into Mpumalanga businessman Bruce Whitehead-King, who was arrested for being in possession of more than 100 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition, has fallen flat.
He maintains there was no cynical reason behind the weapons, saying they were antiques he inherited from his father...
