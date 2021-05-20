Help over-60s without connectivity register for jabs, urges Cape premier

It will take six minutes of your time, pleads premier Alan Winde, as province braces for third wave

Some people over the age of 60 are slipping through the vaccine net because they’re not digitally connected.



This is according to Western Cape premier Alan Winde, who has called on others, in his weekly Covid-19 digicon, to give up six minutes of their time to help someone else register...