News

Help over-60s without connectivity register for jabs, urges Cape premier

It will take six minutes of your time, pleads premier Alan Winde, as province braces for third wave

20 May 2021 - 13:26 By Tanya Farber

Some people over the age of 60 are slipping through the vaccine net because they’re not digitally connected.

This is according to Western Cape premier Alan Winde, who has called on others, in his weekly Covid-19 digicon, to give up six minutes of their time to help someone else register...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Help over-60s without connectivity register for jabs, urges Cape premier News
  2. Penniless Unisa students still starving as NSFAS updates its paperwork News
  3. Weapons probe against Mpumalanga man stalls as Hawks ‘jump the gun’ News
  4. Lawyer knocked out as boxing gym claims victory in rowdy bout News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng

Related articles

  1. How many of us have Covid-19 antibodies? Here's what studies reveal News
  2. More than 70% of SA wants the jab, but vaccine hesitancy a needling problem News
  3. Health head notes 'worrying' attempts to jump Covid-19 vaccination queue South Africa
  4. Vaccine rollout runs into teething problems from load-shedding to protests South Africa
X