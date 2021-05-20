Nothing can change what drunken driver did, says mom grieving daughter

On a cool morning in July 2010, Leandra set out on her bicycle with three of her four daughters.

Monique, the eldest, was 20 at the time. Henriette was 19 and Merzanne 18.

Merzanne had six months left at Florida High School. Her matric dance dress had been made and her mother had told her: “You will get the best present of all on your birthday come January 6 next year because that’s the day the matric results will come out!”

Her husband and fourth daughter Sunelle, 12 at the time, were at home.

The mom and her three older daughters had set out early to get a cycle in before the roads got full and, at one point, Monique said she would take a different route home.

The other three went ahead, with Merzanne at the back.

Speeding along in his bakkie that morning was Wynand Venter, 33.

He was an accountant with a sparkling career ahead of him, and many of his clients were in fact Leandra’s colleagues – other estate agents on Johannesburg’s West Rand.

The night before, he had been at Little Falls.

Knocking back one drink after another, he had stayed out all night, then climbed into his vehicle for the drive home.

Still drunk and without sleep, he came speeding round the corner where Merzanne – trailing far behind her mom and sister – was cycling.

When the other two got home, they wondered where Merzanne was.

They weren’t too worried: she was an experienced and careful rider who had even done the Argus cycle tour.

Perhaps she had a flat tyre, they thought.

They headed out in the car to look for her, and on their way, they passed a man in a bakkie.

“I remember it so clearly,” she recalls. “His bakkie had clearly been in an accident, and he made eye contact with me, and I think he saw we were wearing similar cycling outfits and then quickly turned his vehicle around.”