News

AfriForum, interest groups unite to fight proposed coal mine near Kruger

Affected parties say the proposed mine threatens a critical biodiversity area, and claim its EIA was plagiarised

Paul Ash Senior reporter
23 May 2021 - 17:48

A protracted fight between a prospective coal miner and communities and farmers at the edge of the Kruger National Park trying to keep the company out shows no sign of easing.

Last week, civil rights group AfriForum lodged a fraud complaint at the Komatipoort police station on the grounds that a previous environmental impact assessment (EIA), submitted by the coal miner’s environmental consultant, had been plagiarised from an assessment done for another mine in Limpopo...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. AfriForum, interest groups unite to fight proposed coal mine near Kruger News
  2. Zandspruit: lack of police accountability is the cause for mob justice News
  3. SA-born billionaire is a man with a plan to solve Africa’s vaccine shortage News
  4. Evaluating vaccines and chasing down ‘breakthrough infections’ are key to ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Myeni: A tainted fairytale
Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...

Related articles

  1. 'Not survivable': Aviation authority releases preliminary report into midair ... South Africa
  2. ConCourt pours cold water on man’s bid for Hartbeespoort Dam foreshore rights News
  3. Turning point in SA's 14-month fight against Covid-19: Vaccine rollout gains ... South Africa
  4. From delivering babies to plucking surfers from the ocean, the NSRI saw it all ... South Africa
  5. Big hugs are in order after long-isolated grannies get their jabs at last News
  6. ‘I couldn’t sleep last night, waiting for this moment when I finally have my ... News
X