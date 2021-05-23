AfriForum, interest groups unite to fight proposed coal mine near Kruger
Affected parties say the proposed mine threatens a critical biodiversity area, and claim its EIA was plagiarised
23 May 2021 - 17:48
A protracted fight between a prospective coal miner and communities and farmers at the edge of the Kruger National Park trying to keep the company out shows no sign of easing.
Last week, civil rights group AfriForum lodged a fraud complaint at the Komatipoort police station on the grounds that a previous environmental impact assessment (EIA), submitted by the coal miner’s environmental consultant, had been plagiarised from an assessment done for another mine in Limpopo...
