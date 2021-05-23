News

Evaluating vaccines and chasing down ‘breakthrough infections’ are key to success

Data generated from Sisonke study will prove to be invaluable to understanding of vaccines and their effectiveness

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
23 May 2021 - 17:47

The vaccination of health workers through the Sisonke study is done but the work is not, and chasing down “breakthrough infections” — when people get Covid after vaccination — is a priority, said the scientists in charge, profs Glenda Gray and Linda-Gail Bekker.

“Sisonke’s main cause was to prevent healthcare workers from getting very sick or dying. It was never about preventing infections. That is a bonus. There is no 100% prophylactic vaccine today,” said Bekker...

