No mercy from education body for school head fired for ‘mismanagement’

A principal who bought an air fryer with her school’s debit card is considering taking an ELRC decision on review

Shamin Garib saw an air fryer on special at Makro for R1,999 and, “on the spur of the moment”, decided to buy it for herself with a debit card belonging to the school at which she worked because she did not have her purse.



At the time, August 2017, Garib, who was the principal of Bryneven Primary School in Johannesburg, also bought external hard drives for the school for R9,093 without getting approval from its governing body...