News

SA-born billionaire is a man with a plan to solve Africa’s vaccine shortage

Bio-tech tycoon pledges to help Africa produce its own shots, and he’s putting his money where his mouth is

23 May 2021 - 17:48 By Janice Kew and Antony Sguazzin

South African-born US biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong has spent the last year at home, but he’s not been idle. It’s given him the time to plot a way to help Africa produce its own vaccines.

ImmuntyBio, in which he is a part owner, has signed a deal with The BioVac Institute, a state-backed South African vaccine company, to manufacture coronavirus doses from scratch in the country. He’s also giving an initial R3bn to the nation of his birth to help pass on technology for Covid-19 shots and other therapies that can be exported around the continent...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. AfriForum, interest groups unite to fight proposed coal mine near Kruger News
  2. Zandspruit: lack of police accountability is the cause for mob justice News
  3. SA-born billionaire is a man with a plan to solve Africa’s vaccine shortage News
  4. Evaluating vaccines and chasing down ‘breakthrough infections’ are key to ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Myeni: A tainted fairytale
Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...

Related articles

  1. Kenya seeks alternatives to AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine after delays Africa
  2. There’s no one-size-fits-all game plan for Africa’s fight against Covid Africa
  3. Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine holdouts are putting the world at risk, say experts Africa
  4. ‘Anxiety and stress’ as vaccine shortfall hits Africa’s Covid-19 inoculation ... Africa
  5. Malawi burns nearly 20,000 expired Covid-19 shots despite assurances on shelf ... Africa
  6. Drugmakers to make big low-cost vaccine push to poor nations — EU official World
X