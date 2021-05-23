SA-born billionaire is a man with a plan to solve Africa’s vaccine shortage
Bio-tech tycoon pledges to help Africa produce its own shots, and he’s putting his money where his mouth is
23 May 2021 - 17:48
South African-born US biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong has spent the last year at home, but he’s not been idle. It’s given him the time to plot a way to help Africa produce its own vaccines.
ImmuntyBio, in which he is a part owner, has signed a deal with The BioVac Institute, a state-backed South African vaccine company, to manufacture coronavirus doses from scratch in the country. He’s also giving an initial R3bn to the nation of his birth to help pass on technology for Covid-19 shots and other therapies that can be exported around the continent...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.