Zandspruit: lack of police accountability is the cause for mob justice

Researchers also point to an incorrect prioritising of crime categories and neglect of poor communities

23 May 2021 - 17:48 By Gill Gifford

The vigilante attack in which nine young men were abducted, beaten and set alight by an angry mob in Zandspruit is “a long overdue wake-up call to all involved” and illustrates the dire state of policing in SA.

Policing expert Dr Johan Burger of the Institute for Security Studies believes “these kinds of atrocities” are the result of high crime levels, and the danger the country is facing if strong action by the police is not taken “is far too big to contemplate”...

