Africa has world’s highest death rate for critically ill Covid patients

Patient outcomes will continue to be compromised until shortfall in critical care resources is addressed, say experts

Deaths among adults in 30 days after being admitted to critical care with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 appear considerably higher in Africa than the rest of the world.



This is according to a prospective, observational study from 64 hospitals in 10 African countries, including SA, published in The Lancet...