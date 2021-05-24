News

Africa has world’s highest death rate for critically ill Covid patients

Patient outcomes will continue to be compromised until shortfall in critical care resources is addressed, say experts

24 May 2021 - 19:19

Deaths among adults in 30 days after being admitted to critical care with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 appear considerably higher in Africa than the rest of the world.

This is according to a prospective, observational study from 64 hospitals in 10 African countries, including SA, published in The Lancet...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Duo hopes to get South Africans in tune with Covid-19 science News
  2. Quarrel over Matroosberg route snowballs into legal brawl News
  3. Justice, not dignity, for man wrongfully arrested for murder and rape News
  4. Africa has world’s highest death rate for critically ill Covid patients News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 2 : Love of the game

Related articles

  1. SA's Covid-19 mortality rate among top five in world, say excess death boffins South Africa
  2. JAMES OATWAY | From above: Johannesburg during lockdown Opinion & Analysis
  3. UCT ‘jab grab’ claim mars Covid-19 vaccine rollout News
  4. US CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients World
X