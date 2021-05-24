News

Duo hopes to get South Africans in tune with Covid-19 science

What’s better than music to simplify and spread the facts on a pandemic clouded by so much misinformation?

Matthew Savides Night news editor
24 May 2021 - 19:19

Singer-songwriter Nibs van der Spuy plucks at his six-string guitar, sending an African-inspired tune into the Durban air.

His audience is enthralled – but it is an audience of just one person, virus expert Prof Tulio de Oliviera...

