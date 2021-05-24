News

Justice, not dignity, for man wrongfully arrested for murder and rape

It’s been 16 years since Johannes Mahlangu’s arrest, but despite top court ordering he be paid out, scars remain

24 May 2021 - 19:19

Johannes Eugene Mahlangu still walks with a dark cloud over his head, forever tainted by murder and rape charges that should never have been.

It has been 16 years since he and a friend, Fanie Johannes Mtsweni, were arrested and beaten into confessing to crimes they did not commit. But though a court found they were wrongfully arrested and awarded them damages, nothing will restore his dignity, Mahlangu said...

