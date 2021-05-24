Quarrel over Matroosberg route snowballs into legal brawl

To protect endangered species, Western Cape government has instructed the reserve owners to stop using the road

A snow fight over a remote 4x4 track in the Western Cape mountains has escalated into a legal brawl involving lawyers, environmental groups and government investigators.



The zigzagging route up to the snowline on the Matroosberg has long been contentious due largely to an illegal car park below the summit used by day visitors...