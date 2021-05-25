Cape vaccine registration shut down thanks to fake health workers jumping queue

Western Cape health MEC calls the fraud an ‘infringement of human rights’ and ‘inhumane’

Online vaccine registration for health workers in the Western Cape was shut down at midnight on Monday because people fraudulently claimed they were health workers and registered on the system.



Dr Keith Cloete, head of health in the province, announced this at a briefing of the province’s ad hoc committee on Covid-19 on Tuesday afternoon...