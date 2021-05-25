How a humble yet key legume sparked the seed of growth for student
UKZN graduate develops a tougher variety of cowpea, an important protein source for millions in Africa
25 May 2021 - 19:23
Nelia Nkhoma Phiri never thought the intimate knowledge she gained as a child growing up in Zambia about the indigenous legume cowpea would one day help her earn a doctorate.
Phiri, who is set to become a University of KwaZulu-Natal PhD graduate this week, developed a variety of cowpea – an important protein source for millions in sub-Saharan Africa – that is resistant to diseases, drought and heat stress...
