Jozi, services are going to cost you, but don’t worry, the fire engines will rock

Joburg residents will fork out between 2% and 15% more for utilities, but the city is promising big things in return

Joburg residents will have to cough up more to live in the city, but will get some benefits in return for increases on rates, taxes and municipal services.



Finance member of the mayoral committee Jolidee Matongo delivered the city’s annual budget to the council chamber on Tuesday...