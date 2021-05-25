News

Scales of justice: trafficker gets harshest term ever for pangolin poaching

The South African, who was caught in a sting operation, will spend 10 years in the slammer

Paul Ash Senior reporter
25 May 2021 - 19:23

A 10-year prison term handed down to a local pangolin poacher last week has made the record books as the harshest sentence ever handed down to anyone trading in the critically endangered animal.

Orateng Mekwe, a South African citizen, received the sentence for trading in pangolins, while his accomplice, Jealous Rungano, a Zimbabwean citizen, was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment and deportation after serving time...

