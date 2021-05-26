ANALYSIS | How Mnangagwa is using prosperity pastors in bid to dupe youth
‘Questionable’ characters are using cash and flashy cars to lure Zim’s impoverished youngsters into voting Zanu-PF
26 May 2021 - 20:02
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has surrounded himself with prosperity prophets, prominent hustlers and dealers in a bid to win the youth vote in Zimbabwe.
This is happening through the rejuvenation of the Affirmative Action Group (AAG), an organisation formed in 1994 to bring change to the economic environment in favour of indigenous black business people aligned to the ruling Zanu-PF party...
