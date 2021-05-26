Investing in after school programmes vital to save kids from Covid backlogs

Pandemic school closures have been disastrous for poorer children and the government needs to intervene, study finds

Learning backlogs caused by school closures and reduced in-class time during Covid-19 lockdowns have worsened an already dire situation facing schools that cater for children from poverty-stricken communities.



This is according to The Learning Trust (TLT), an education-focused NGO that has funded and supported over 150 educational non-profits and schools in various provinces...