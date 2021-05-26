‘When he spoke in court, I recognised his voice. It’s the voice of a psycho’
Court hears how serial rapist Sello Mapunya destroyed ‘lives and souls’ during a reign of terror in Tshwane
26 May 2021 - 20:02
Patience Maseko was a lonely figure on a cold, wooden bench in the hallway of the Pretoria high court on Wednesday, where a serial rapist, who terrorised women and teenage girls for five years, was finally convicted.
Struggling to breathe, with tears streaming down her face, she asked with a sob: “Why could I not save my family? Why could I not do anything to stop this man from raping my mother?” ..
