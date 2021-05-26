News

‘When he spoke in court, I recognised his voice. It’s the voice of a psycho’

Court hears how serial rapist Sello Mapunya destroyed ‘lives and souls’ during a reign of terror in Tshwane

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
26 May 2021 - 20:02

Patience Maseko was a lonely figure on a cold, wooden bench in the hallway of the Pretoria high court on Wednesday, where a serial rapist, who terrorised women and teenage girls for five years, was finally convicted.

Struggling to breathe, with tears streaming down her face, she asked with a sob: “Why could I not save my family? Why could I not do anything to stop this man from raping my mother?” ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘When he spoke in court, I recognised his voice. It’s the voice of a psycho’ News
  2. Over par: parents stage golf day protest over private school’s ‘racism’ News
  3. ANALYSIS | How Mnangagwa is using prosperity pastors in bid to dupe youth News
  4. Investing in after school programmes vital to save kids from Covid backlogs News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...

Related articles

  1. Pretoria serial rapist charged with 101 crimes found guilty of 'heinous' attacks South Africa
  2. Survivor ends 'serial rapist's' nine-year spree South Africa
  3. Police say DNA backlog at forensic laboratories is being dealt with South Africa
  4. Women seek court’s mercy after ‘rapist’s five-year reign of terror’ News
  5. Serial rapist who stalked Eastern Cape farming town gets four life terms, plus ... South Africa
  6. Girl's bravery exposes suspected serial child rapist South Africa
  7. Joburg rapist who blackmailed victims with naked pics sentenced to life in jail South Africa
  8. PODCAST | When survivors fight back: the serial rapist who picked the wrong ... South Africa
X