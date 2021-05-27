‘Every woman here is finally free of this monster’: serial rapist gets 1,088 years
Survivors of a Pretoria serial rapist on Thursday celebrated that he will never see the outside of a prison again
27 May 2021 - 20:47
“Mommy is it true? Is it true that our monster is gone? Is my nightmare really over?”
This was the cry of one of the dozens of Pretoria women who were raped by Sello Abram Mapunya...
